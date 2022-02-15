Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (14 February 2022) [EN/UR]

During the last week, rainfall of lihght intensity was received at different districts of both Sindh and Balochistan provinces. Weather generally remained cold and dry in other parts of Balochistan while an increase in day-time temperatures is observed at some places in Sindh province.

Rainfall recorded during the week ending 08-14 February, 2022 is as under:

Duration of forecast: 15-21 February, 2022

During the next week, light rainfall is expected at some places of Balochistan, while dry conditions would likely to prevail in the Sindh province. However, mild to moderate drought-like situation would continue to prevail in drought affected areas of Balochistan.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/