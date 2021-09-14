Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (13 September 2021) [EN/UR]

During the last week, light rainfall along with heavy showers were received at different districts of Sindh and Balochistan provinces. The current rainfall has provided some more relief to the drought affected areas of Sindh, however, weather remained mostly hot and dry at other places in both the provinces.

The recent two weeks rainfall has provided significant relief to the already prevailing drought condition in the specific areas of Sindh province. In this regard, Drought situation map showing recent changes has been updated and 1s attached herewith as an Annexure.

Rainfall recorded during the week ending 07 to 13 September, 2021 1s as under:

Duration of forecast: 14-20 September, 2021

During the next week, meteorological conditions show that rainfall of light intensity 1s expected in some parts of Sindh and Balochistan provines. However, drought-like situation would continue to prevail in the other drought affected areas.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/