Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (13 June 2022) [EN/UR]

During last week, light to moderate rainfall was received at some districts of Balochistan, while no rainfall was reported from Sindh province. Most areas in both the provinces remained hot and dry, while an increasing trend prevailed in day-time temperatures at various places in Sindh.

Rainfall recorded in Balochistan during the week 07-13 June, 2022 is as under:

Duration of forecast: 14 to 20 June, 2022

During next week, gusty winds associated with moderate rainfall is expected at some places in both Balochistan and Sindh. However, mild to moderate as well as moderate to severe droughtlike situation would continue to prevail in already drought affected areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/