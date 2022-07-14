Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (13 July 2022) [EN/UR]

Weekly Drought Information

During last nine days, light to heavy rainfall events were reported from many districts of both Sindh and Balochistan. Karachi received continuous rainfall on almost daily basis resultantly created urban flooding in different areas of the city. Coastal and its adjoining areas in Balochistan also received good continous rains. Mild changes occurred in drought prone areas due to recent rains are updated and is attached as annexure with this weekly drought update. Rainfall recorded in Sindh and Balochistan during the week 05-13 July, 2022 is as under:

Duration of forecast: 14-18 July, 2022

According to meteorological conditions, in the next week some more good rains are expected at different places in Balochistan and Sindh. Recent rains have produced significant relief to the drought affected areas of both provinces and due to this some areas of Sindh and Balochistan became mild wet to severe wet while areas of western Balochistan are still remained under mild to moderate drought-like situation.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/