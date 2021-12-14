Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (13 December 2021) [EN/UR]

During the last week, no rainfall event is recorded and weather remained completely dry in both Sindh and Balochistan provinces. Due to no rainfall received for sometime, the onset of drought looks to be quite imminent in different areas of Sindh. Some districts of Balochtsan are still under the influence of mild to moderate drought.

Duration of forecast: 14-20 December, 2021

During the next week, meteorological conditions show that no specific rainfall is expected in both Sindh and Balochistan provines. Drought-like situation would continue to prevail in the drought affected areas of Balochistan.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/