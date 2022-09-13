Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (12 September 2022) [EN/UR]

During last week, light to moderate rainfall was reported from different areas of Tharparkar district in Sindh and Barkhan district in Balochistan. Whereas weather remained dry in other parts of both provinces. Day-time temperatures were also seen to be dropped in different cities.

Rainfall recorded in Balochistan and Sindh during the period 06-12 Sep, 2022 is as under:

Duration of forecast: 13-19 Sep, 2022

According to meteorological conditions, in the next week light to moderate rain is expected in both Sindh and Balochistan provinces. Last two months rains have produced significant effect to the drought affected areas in Sindh and Baloxhistan, as such drought-like situation has been terminated.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/