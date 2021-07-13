Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (12 July 2021) [EN/UR]

During the last week, rainfall of light to moderate intensity has been recorded at different districts of Sindh and Balochistan, whereas heavy showers were also reported from some areas. Overall, weather remained hot and dry at other places in these two provinces.

The current rainfall would provide significant relief to the ongoing drought condition in the specific areas of both Sindh and Balochistan provinces.

Rainfall recorded during the week 06-12 July, 2021 is as under:

Duration of forecast: 13-19 July, 2021

During the next week, meteorological conditions show that rainfall of light to moderate intensity is expected at scattered places in Sindh and Balochistan provinces, which may provide some relief to the drought affected areas, however, overall drought-like conditions would remain continue at other places of these provinces.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/