Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (11 October 2021) [EN/UR]

During the last week, Districts of Loralai and Shaheed Benazirabad of both Balochistan and Sindh respectively received light to moderate rainfall. Rainfall during the previous weeks in the coastal areas of Balochistan (which were under the influence of drought) have provided significant relief and as such drought conditions have been subsided temporarily from these areas. However, some districts of Balochtsan are still under the influence of mild to moderate drought. The latest Drought map showing current drought situation is attached herewith as an Annexure.

Rainfall recorded during the week ending 05 to 11 October, 2021 is as under: (see Table, p.2)

Duration of forecast: 12-18 October, 2021

During the next week, meteorological conditions show that no specific rainfall is expected in both Sindh and Balochistan provines. Drought-like situation would continue to prevail in the drought affected areas of Balochistan.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/