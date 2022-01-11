Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (10 January 2022) [EN/UR]

During the last week, heavy rainfall events were reported frem the coastal areas of Balochistan, while light to moderate rainfall was received in other distrcts. The current rainfall has provided significant relief to the drought affected areas of Balochistan province. Light to moderate rainfall was also received in almost whole of Sindh province. Due to the current rains, the changes occurred in the drought affected areas of Balochistan province are shown in the updated drought map attached as anneure herewith, however, some districts of Balochistan will still remain under the influence of mild to moderate drought-like consition.

Rainfall recorded during the week ending 04-10 January, 2022 is as under:

Duration of forecast: 11-17 Jan, 2022

During the next week, meteorological conditions show that no specific rainfall is expected in both Balochistan and Sindh provinces.Drought-like situation would continue to prevail in somer drought affected distrcits of Balochistan