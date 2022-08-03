Pakistan Meteorological Department: Weekly Drought Information (02 August 2022) [EN/UR]

During last week, more light to heavy rainfall events reported from many districts of both Balochistan and Sindh. These rain spells remained active on almost daily basis, which produced glooding in some areas. Due to the recent rains, day-time temperatures were seen to be dropped in different cities. Due to the continuous rains during the previous weeks in both provoinces, changes that occurred in the drought situation of the affected areas are updated in the map, which is attached as annexure with this weekly drought update.

Rainfall recorded in Sindh and Balochistan during the period 26 July to 01 Aug, 2022 is as under:

Duration of forecast: 02-08 August, 2022

According to meteorological conditions, in the next week some more rains are expected at different places in Balochistan and Sindh. Recent rains have produced significant effect to the drought affected areas of both provinces. Very little area of western Balochistan is still remained under mild drought-like situation.

Note: More detailed data and analyzed maps may be accessed from the National Drought Monitoring Centre, PMD website: https://ndmc.pmd.gov.pk/new/