Pakistan Meteorological Department: Tropical Cyclone 'SHAHEEN' in the Northeast Arabian Sea Heavy Rains and Strong Winds along Makran Coast (Alert-V)

The Deep Depression over Northeast Arabian Sea intensified into a Cyclonic Storm “SHAHEEN”, lies centred near latitude 23.2N and longitude 66.5E, at a distance of about 280 km southwest of Karachi, 230km from Ormara and 470km southeast of Gawadar. Estimated maximum sustained surface wind is 65- 85km/hr and sea condition is rough/very rough around the system centre. The system is likely to move west-southwestwards towards Oman/Makran coast.

Widespread rain-wind-thunderstorms with scattered heavy/very heavy falls are likely in Gwadar, Lasbela, Awaran, Kech, Khuzdar, Kalat and Panjgur districts of Balochistan till 3 Oct (Sunday) night.

Scattered rain-wind/thunderstorm expected in Karachi, Hyderabad, Thatta, Badin, Dadu and Jamshoro, Thaparker, Umerkot, Mirpurkhas, Sanghar, Tando Muhammad Khan (TMK), Tando Allayar (TAY), Shaheed Benazirabad, Nosheroferoz, Sukkur, Larkana, Jacobabad, Shikarpur districts till tomorrow.

Possible Impacts:

Sea conditions would remain rough/very rough with high surge at times till Oct 3 (Sunday).

Fishermen are advised not to venture in the sea till 3rd October (Sunday).

Heavy rains may generate urban flooding in Lasbela, Ormara, Pasni, Gwadar, Turbat & Jiwani.

Windstorm may cause damages to vulnerable structures.

PMD Tropical Cyclone Warning Centre, Karachi is closely monitoring the system and updates will be issued accordingly.

All concerned Authorities are requested to remain High ALERT during the forecast period and keep them abreast for update through PMD website.