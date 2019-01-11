11 Jan 2019

Pakistan Meteorological Department National Drought Monitoring Centre: Latest Drought Advisory - Drought Watch Bulletin - Drought Condition of Pakistan 2018

Report
from Government of Pakistan
Published on 31 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.44 MB)

During the month of December, 2018 Light to moderate rainfall events were reported across Pakistan. Highest accumulated monthly rainfall was recorded at Islamabad = 43mm, Rawilakot = 43mm, Bantle Abbaspur (Poonch River) = 42mm, Hajira (Poonch River) = 40mm, Panjera (Poonch River) = 34mm, Haraman (Neelum River) = 33mm, = 32mm, Brarkot (Kunhar River) = 30mm, Chattar Kalas (Jhelum River) = 28mm, Balakot = 28mm, MuLaffarabad = 27mm, Carhi Dupatta = 27mm, Dir = 26mm and Pattan - 25mm.

December was practically dry across drought prone areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

Overall normal rainfall is likely to occur in the country, whereas northern parts of the country, including upper KP, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir may get slightly above normal rainfall l snowfall. Southern Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan is expected to receive slightly below normal rainfall.

Drought conditions of moderate to severe intensity are prevailing over many southern parts of the country and they may further intensify. The disaster risk management authorities are required to take necessary measures for mitigation.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Humanitarian icons 2.0: Visual tools for the aid community

As 2018 is drawing to a close, the release of a new set of humanitarian icons may well be OCHA’s end-of-year gift to all of us working in digital communications.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.