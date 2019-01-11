Pakistan Meteorological Department National Drought Monitoring Centre: Latest Drought Advisory - Drought Watch Bulletin - Drought Condition of Pakistan 2018

During the month of December, 2018 Light to moderate rainfall events were reported across Pakistan. Highest accumulated monthly rainfall was recorded at Islamabad = 43mm, Rawilakot = 43mm, Bantle Abbaspur (Poonch River) = 42mm, Hajira (Poonch River) = 40mm, Panjera (Poonch River) = 34mm, Haraman (Neelum River) = 33mm, = 32mm, Brarkot (Kunhar River) = 30mm, Chattar Kalas (Jhelum River) = 28mm, Balakot = 28mm, MuLaffarabad = 27mm, Carhi Dupatta = 27mm, Dir = 26mm and Pattan - 25mm.

December was practically dry across drought prone areas of Sindh and Balochistan.

Overall normal rainfall is likely to occur in the country, whereas northern parts of the country, including upper KP, Gilgit Baltistan and Azad Jammu & Kashmir may get slightly above normal rainfall l snowfall. Southern Punjab, Sindh and Balochistan is expected to receive slightly below normal rainfall.

Drought conditions of moderate to severe intensity are prevailing over many southern parts of the country and they may further intensify. The disaster risk management authorities are required to take necessary measures for mitigation.