Pakistan Meteorological Department National Drought Monitoring Centre: Latest Drought Advisory - Drought Watch Bulletin - Drought Outlook of Pakistan, April 2019

1. Weather Summary for the month of April, 2019

During the month of April, 2019 rainfall received is shown in Fig. 1. Moderate to Heavy rainfall events were reported across Pakistan. Highest accumulated monthly rainfall was recorded at Dir=190mm, Mirkhani=182mm, Kalam=172mm, Malam Jabba= 147m, Barkhan=138mm, Drosh =122mm, Parachinar=116mm, Garhi Dupatta=112mm, Islamabad=111mm, Rawalkot=110mm. Pattan=107mm, Chitral=99mm, Brarkot=96mm. Jiwani=94mm and Murree=92mm.