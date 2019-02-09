Pakistan Meteorological Department National Drought Monitoring Centre: Latest Drought Advisory - Drought Watch Bulletin - Drought Condition of Pakistan 2019

1. Weather Summary for the month of January. 2019

During the month of January, 2019 rainfall received is shown in Fig. 1. Moderate to Heavy rainfall events were reported across Pakistan. Highest accumulated monthly rainfall was recorded at Malamjabba=256rnrn. Balakot=183mrn. rvluzaffarabad= 175mm, Islamabad=170mmi Chatter Kalas (Jhelum River)=168rnmi Murree= 167mm, Hajira (Poonch River) = 165mm, kalam=160mm. Hararnan (Neelum River)= 158mm, Brarkot. (Kunhar River)=152mm, Pattan=l5Ornm. GarhiDupatta=144mm, Dir=142mm, Rawalkot=132mm, Sesham (lndus River)=119mm. Buner padir Nagar River)=113mnn, Chakothi (Upper Jhelum)= 111mm and Kakul=110nnint