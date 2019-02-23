23 Feb 2019

Pakistan Meteorological Department National Drought Monitoring Centre: Fortnightly Drought Watch Bulletin (1-15 February 2019)

Report
from Government of Pakistan
Published on 15 Feb 2019 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.22 MB)

1. Weather Summary for the 1st fortnight of February 2019

During the first fortnight of February 2019, Rain bearing systems produced moderate to heavy rainfall at isolated places in the county. The cheif amounts of rainfall during the period were recorded at Mirkhani=163mm, Dir=151mm, Malamjabba=131mm, GariDupa=94mm, Chattar Kalas (Jhelum River)=85mm, Murree=85mm, Rawalkot=84mm, Besham (Indus River)=83mm, Jhelum=82mm, Bandi Abbaspur (Poonch River)=82mm, Balakot=74mm, Narowal=74mm and Mangla=72mm. Spatial distribution of recorded rainfall during the above period is shown in Fig. 1.

