18 Jun 2019

Pakistan Meteorological Department Final Alert: Depression over Northeast Arabian Sea

Report
from Government of Pakistan
Published on 17 Jun 2019 View Original

The Tropical Cyclon “VAYU” having moved northeastwards, weakened into a depression and now lies over Northeast Arabian Sea (near Indian Gujarat coast).

The system is likely to cross the Gujarat coast late tonight/early morning of 18 June

The sea conditions are still rough/very rough over Northeast Arabian Sea, the fisherman are therefore advised not to venture into deep sea till evening of 18 June.

This is the last alert issued for this system

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.