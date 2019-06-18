Pakistan Meteorological Department Final Alert: Depression over Northeast Arabian Sea

The Tropical Cyclon “VAYU” having moved northeastwards, weakened into a depression and now lies over Northeast Arabian Sea (near Indian Gujarat coast).

The system is likely to cross the Gujarat coast late tonight/early morning of 18 June

The sea conditions are still rough/very rough over Northeast Arabian Sea, the fisherman are therefore advised not to venture into deep sea till evening of 18 June.

This is the last alert issued for this system