Pakistan Meteorological Department: Drought Alert-II (Update) - Drought conditions are exacerbating in Balochistan (3 June 2021)

As predicted by Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD), the country overall received below normal (-36.1%) rainfall during (Oct-20 to May-21). The main thrust was in Sindh (-64.5%) and Balochistan (-59.5%) and while it remained above normal during November throughout the country. The rainfall departure (%) detail is as follows: (see Table 1).

2. The rainy season in west to south-west districts of Balochistan is over now and no significant rainfall is expected until November, 2021. Due to consistent deficiency of rainfall since October, 2020, the moderate drought has been further intensified into severe drought especially in the southwestern Balochistan and southeastern Sindh. The drought affected districts are shown in table-2.

3. Keeping in view the climatology and current seasonal forecast of PMD for these areas, drought conditions may further affect the agriculture and live stocks. So, It is advised to all stakeholders to take pre-emptive measures for disaster prone districts. Farmers/agriculturists are advised to keep themselves updated from PMD website http://www.pmd.gov.pk.

4. NDMC is continuously monitoring the drought situation over the country to keep the stakeholders and general public updated on weekly, fortnightly and monthly basis.