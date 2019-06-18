18 Jun 2019

Pakistan Meteorological Department Cyclone Alert-9: Severe Cyclonic Storm “VAYU” in the Arabian Sea

Report
from Government of Pakistan
Published on 17 Jun 2019 View Original

The severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS)“VAYU” in the East Arabian Sea has weakened into a Cyclonic Storm and now lies centred around Lat.22.8°N and Long.66.8°E at 0800 PST of 17 June 2019 at 330 km South of Karachi. The maximum sustained surface winds are 65-80 km/hour gusting to 90 km/hour around the system centre.

TC VAYU is likely to further weaken into a depression by evening/night today. Under the influence of this system, isolated Dust/Thunderstorm-light showers are expected in coastal region of Thatta district.

The fishermen of Sindh are advised not to venture in open sea till tomorrow, as the sea conditions are likely to continue to be rough.

Informing humanitarians worldwide.

A service provided by UN OCHA

ReliefWeb has been the leading online source for reliable and timely humanitarian information on global crises and disasters since 1996.
Learn more about ReliefWeb

The ReliefWeb blog

Recommended reading - more ways to find related content, ‘most-read’ and ‘must read’ reports

The number of reports published on ReliefWeb recently passed another milestone: 750,000.

Visit the blog

Connect With ReliefWeb

Related Sites

Submit Content

Share information through ReliefWeb to better inform humanitarians worldwide.

How to submit content

Tools

  • API - Real-time data stream to power next-generation apps.
  • Location Maps - Country maps for your reports and presentations.
  • Humanitarian Icons - Ready-to-use symbols and icons. Free download.
  • RSS - Subscribe to information finely tuned to your needs.
  • Frequently Asked Questions - Get answers to common problems and learn more about ReliefWeb.
  • Contact Us - Ask questions and suggest improvements.