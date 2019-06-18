Pakistan Meteorological Department Cyclone Alert-9: Severe Cyclonic Storm “VAYU” in the Arabian Sea

The severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS)“VAYU” in the East Arabian Sea has weakened into a Cyclonic Storm and now lies centred around Lat.22.8°N and Long.66.8°E at 0800 PST of 17 June 2019 at 330 km South of Karachi. The maximum sustained surface winds are 65-80 km/hour gusting to 90 km/hour around the system centre.

TC VAYU is likely to further weaken into a depression by evening/night today. Under the influence of this system, isolated Dust/Thunderstorm-light showers are expected in coastal region of Thatta district.

The fishermen of Sindh are advised not to venture in open sea till tomorrow, as the sea conditions are likely to continue to be rough.