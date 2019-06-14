Pakistan Meteorological Department Cyclone Alert-6: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm “VAYU” in the Arabian Sea

Date: June 14, 2019

Time: 1100 PST

Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) “VAYU” in the East Arabian Sea has moved further northwestward during last 12 hours, now lay centered around Lat. 21.0°N and Long. 68.5°E at 0800 PST of 14 June 2019 at a distance of about 410 km South of Karachi. The maximum sustained surface winds are 135-145 km/hour gusting to 160 km/hour around the system centre.

TC VAYU is likely to move in North-westerly direction for some time and then remain practically stationary. Under the influence of this system, few Dust/Thunder-showers are expected in southeast Sindh (Thatta and Badin districts) today.

The seabreeze is likely to remain cut-off on 14-15 June and heatwave conditions will prevail in Lower Sindh including Karachi.

The fishermen of Sindh are advised not to venture in open sea till Sunday evening, as the sea conditions are likely to be very rough/high.

Note: All concerned authorities of Sindh province are requested to remain alert and take precautionary measures during coming days regarding the impact of TC VAYU.