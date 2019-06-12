12 Jun 2019

Pakistan Meteorological Department Cyclone Alert-4: Very Severe Cyclonic Storm “VAYU” in the Arabian Sea

Report
from Government of Pakistan
Published on 12 Jun 2019 View Original

Date: June 12, 2019
Time: 1100 PST

Tropical Cyclone “VAYU” in the East Arabian Sea has intensified as Very Severe Cyclonic Storm (VSCS) and moved further north-northwestward during last 6 hours, now lay centered around Lat.18.N and Long.70.0E at 0800PST of 12 June 2019 at a distance of about 725 km southeast of Karachi. The maximum sustained surface winds are 135-145 km/hour gusting to 160 km/hour around the system centre.

TC VAYU is likely to continue to move in northerly direction. Under the influence of this system, widespread Dust/Thunder-showers with scattered heavy to very heavy falls are expected in southeast Sindh (Thatta, Badin and Tharparkar districts) on Thursday and Friday. While scattered/isolated Dust-thundershowers may occur in rest of Sindh during the period.

The seabreeze is likely to remain cutoff on Thursday-Friday (13-14 June) which can lead to heatwave like conditions in coastal areas of Sindh including Karachi.

The fishermen of Sindh are advised not to venture in open sea during Wednesday evening to Friday evening, as the sea conditions are likely to be very rough/high.

Note: All concerned authorities of Sindh province are requested to remain alert and take precautionary measures during coming days regarding the impact of TC VAYU.

