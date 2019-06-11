Pakistan Meteorological Department Cyclone Alert-3: Tropical Cyclone “VAYU” in the Arabian Sea

Time: 2000 PST

Tropical Cyclone “VAYU” in the East Arabian Sea has moved further northward during last 8 hours and slightly intensified now laying centred around Lat.16.5N and Long.70.8E at 2000PST of 11 June 2019 at a distance of about 1000 km south of Karachi. The maximum sustained surface winds are 80-90km/hour gusting to 110 km/hour around the system centre.

TC VAYU is likely to intensify further into a Very Severe Tropical Cyclone during next 12-18 hours and continue to move in northerly direction. Under the influence of this system, widespread Dust/Thunder-showers with isolated heavy falls are expected in southeast Sindh (Thatta, Badin and Tharparker districts) on Thursday/Friday. While scattered/isolated Dust-thundershowers may occur in rest of Sindh during the period.

The seabreeze is likely to remain cutoff on Thursday/Friday which can lead to heatwave like conditions in coastal areas of Sindh including Karachi.

The fishermen of Sindh are advised not to venture in open sea during Wednesday evening to Friday evening, as the sea conditions are likely to be very rough/high.

Note: All concerned authorities of Sindh province are requested to remain alert during coming days regarding the impact of TC VAYU.