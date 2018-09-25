25 Sep 2018

Pakistan Market Price Bulletin, September 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 25 Sep 2018
preview
Download PDF (1.25 MB)

Highlights

  • In August 2018, the price of wheat increased by 0.9% and the price of wheat flour decreased by 0.1%, over July 2018; the prices of rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati increased by 2.4% and 0.5%, respectively, in August 2018 when compared to the previous month;

  • Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in August 2018 by 0.21% over July 2018 and increased by 5.84% over August 2017;

  • The prices of staple cereals and most of non-cereal food commodities in August 2018 experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous month’s prices;

  • In August 2018, the average ToT negligibly increased by 0.1% from previous month;

  • In August 2018, the total global wheat production for 2018/19 is projected at 733 million MT, showing an increase of 3.37 million MT compared to the projection made last month.

