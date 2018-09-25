Pakistan Market Price Bulletin, September 2018

Highlights

In August 2018, the price of wheat increased by 0.9% and the price of wheat flour decreased by 0.1%, over July 2018; the prices of rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati increased by 2.4% and 0.5%, respectively, in August 2018 when compared to the previous month;

Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in August 2018 by 0.21% over July 2018 and increased by 5.84% over August 2017;

The prices of staple cereals and most of non-cereal food commodities in August 2018 experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous month’s prices;

In August 2018, the average ToT negligibly increased by 0.1% from previous month;