Pakistan Market Price Bulletin, May 2019

H i g h l i g h t s

• In April 2019, the average retail prices of wheat and wheat flour decreased by 1.2% and 1.5%, respectively; the prices of rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati increased by 2.3% and 0.6%, respectively, in April 2019 when compared to the previous month;

• Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in April 2019 by 1.26% over March 2019 and increased by 8.82% over April 2018;

• The prices of staple cereals and most of non-cereal food commodities in April 2019 experienced slight fluctuations when compared to the previous month’s prices;

• In April 2019, the average ToT slightly increased by 3.4% from previous month;

• In May 2019, the total global wheat production for 2019/20 is projected at 777.49 million MT, indicating an increase of 44.62 million MT compared to the projection made in April 2019.