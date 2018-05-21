21 May 2018

Pakistan Market Price Bulletin, May 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 21 May 2018
Highlights

• In April 2018, the prices of wheat and wheat flour decreased by 2.4% each over March 2018; the price of rice Irri-6 increased by 2%, while the price of rice Basmati increased by 0.1% in April 2018 when compared to the previous month;

• Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in April 2018 by 1.82% over March 2018 and increased by 3.68% over April 2017;

• The prices of staple cereals and most of non-cereal food commodities in April 2018 experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous month’s prices;

• In April 2018, the average ToT slightly increased by 3.7% from previous month;

• In May 2018, the total global wheat production for 2017/18 is projected at 747.76 million MT, showing a decrease of 11.99 million MT compared to the projection made last month.

