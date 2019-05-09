Pakistan Market Price Bulletin, March 2019
Highlights
In February 2019, the average retail prices of wheat and wheat flour increased by 0.6% and 0.3%, respectively; the prices of rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati increased by 3.1% and 0.5%, respectively, in February 2019 when compared to the previous month;
Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in February 2019 by 0.64% over January 2019 and increased by 8.21% over February 2018;
The prices of staple cereals and most of non-cereal food commodities in February 2019 experienced slight fluctuations when compared to the previous month’s prices;
In February 2019, the average ToT negligibly decreased by 0.3% from previous month;
In March 2019, the total global wheat production for 2018/19 is projected at 733 million MT, indicating a decrease of 1.75 million MT compared to the projection made in February 2019.