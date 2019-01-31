Pakistan Market Price Bulletin, January 2019

Highlights

- In December 2018, the average retail price of wheat increased by 0.4% while it decreased by 0.05% for wheat flour, from November 2018; the prices of rice Irri-6 decreased by 0.1% and rice Basmati decreased by 0.5 in December 2018 when compared to the previous month;

- Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) decreased in December 2018 by 0.41% over November 2018 and increased by 6.17% over December 2017;

- The prices of staple cereals and most of non-cereal food commodities in December 2018 experienced slight fluctuations when compared to the previous month’s prices;

- In December 2018, the average ToT slightly increased by 0.9% from previous month;

- In December 2018, the total global wheat production for 2018/19 is projected at 733.41 million MT, indicating a decrease of 0.10 million MT compared to the projection made last month.