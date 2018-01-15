Pakistan Market Price Bulletin, January 2018

Highlights

In December 2017, the average retail price of wheat and wheat flour increased by 2.4% and 0.8%, respectively; the price of rice Irri‐6 and rice Basmati negligibly increased by 0.8% and 0.2%, respectively, from the previous month (November 2017);

Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has negligibly decreased by 0.37% from November 2017, whereas it slightly increased by 4.57% from the same month last year (December 2016);

The prices of most non‐cereal food commodities remained stable from the previous month except for a significant increase recorded in the price of live chicken (26.9%);

In December 2017, the average ToT slightly increased by 1.4% from previous month;