15 Jan 2018

Pakistan Market Price Bulletin, January 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 15 Jan 2018
preview
Download PDF (372.71 KB)

Highlights

  • In December 2017, the average retail price of wheat and wheat flour increased by 2.4% and 0.8%, respectively; the price of rice Irri‐6 and rice Basmati negligibly increased by 0.8% and 0.2%, respectively, from the previous month (November 2017);

  • Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has negligibly decreased by 0.37% from November 2017, whereas it slightly increased by 4.57% from the same month last year (December 2016);

  • The prices of most non‐cereal food commodities remained stable from the previous month except for a significant increase recorded in the price of live chicken (26.9%);

  • In December 2017, the average ToT slightly increased by 1.4% from previous month;

  • In January 2018, the total global wheat production for 2017/18 is projected at 757.01 million MT, showing an increase of 1.8 million MT compared to the projection made last month

