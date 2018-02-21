21 Feb 2018

Pakistan Market Price Bulletin, February 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 21 Feb 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.21 MB)

Highlights

  • In January 2018, the average retail price of wheat increased by 0.3% while price of wheat flour decreased by 0.1%; the price of rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati increased by 0.6% and 3.4%, respectively, from the previous month (December 2017);

  • Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has negligibly increased by 0.03% from December 2017, whereas it slightly increased by 4.42% from the same month last year (January 2017);

  • The prices of most non-cereal food commodities remained stable from the previous month except for a significant decrease in the price of eggs (10.9%);

  • In January 2018, the average ToT negligibly increased by 0.9% from previous month;

  • In February 2018, the total global wheat production for 2017/18 is projected at 758.25 million MT, showing an increase of 1.24 million MT compared to the projection made last month.

