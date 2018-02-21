Pakistan Market Price Bulletin, February 2018

Highlights

In January 2018, the average retail price of wheat increased by 0.3% while price of wheat flour decreased by 0.1%; the price of rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati increased by 0.6% and 3.4%, respectively, from the previous month (December 2017);

Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) has negligibly increased by 0.03% from December 2017, whereas it slightly increased by 4.42% from the same month last year (January 2017);

The prices of most non-cereal food commodities remained stable from the previous month except for a significant decrease in the price of eggs (10.9%);

In January 2018, the average ToT negligibly increased by 0.9% from previous month;