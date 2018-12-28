Pakistan Market Price Bulletin, December 2018

H i g h l i g h t s

In November 2018, the average retail price of wheat increased by 0.5% while it decreased by 0.1% for wheat flour, from October 2018; the prices of rice Irri-6 decreased by 0.1% and rice Basmati increased by 0.4 in November 2018 when compared to the previous month;

Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in November 2018 by 0.11% over October 2018 and increased by 6.50% over November 2017;

The prices of staple cereals and most of non-cereal food commoditiesin November 2018 experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous month’s prices;

In November 2018, the average ToT slightly increased by 2.6% from previous month;