28 Dec 2018

Pakistan Market Price Bulletin, December 2018

Report
from World Food Programme
Published on 28 Dec 2018 View Original
preview
Download PDF (1.25 MB)

H i g h l i g h t s

  • In November 2018, the average retail price of wheat increased by 0.5% while it decreased by 0.1% for wheat flour, from October 2018; the prices of rice Irri-6 decreased by 0.1% and rice Basmati increased by 0.4 in November 2018 when compared to the previous month;

  • Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in November 2018 by 0.11% over October 2018 and increased by 6.50% over November 2017;

  • The prices of staple cereals and most of non-cereal food commoditiesin November 2018 experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous month’s prices;

  • In November 2018, the average ToT slightly increased by 2.6% from previous month;

  • In December 2018, the total global wheat production for 2018/19 is projected at 733.41 million MT, indicating a decrease of 0.10 million MT compared to the projection made last month.

