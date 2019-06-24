Pakistan Market Price Bulletin, April 2019

Highlights

In March 2019, the average retail prices of wheat and wheat flour increased by 0.1% and 0.2%, respectively; the prices of rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati increased by 4.3% and 0.1%, respectively, in March 2019 when compared to the previous month;

Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in March 2019 by 1.42% over February 2019 and increased by 9.41% over March 2018;

The prices of staple cereals and most of non-cereal food commodities in March 2019 experienced slight fluctuations when compared to the previous month’s prices;

In March 2019, the average ToT slightly increased by 3.4% from previous month;