Pakistan Market Monitor Report - September 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

• Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in August 2022 for the 8th consecutive month this year: 2.45% over July 2022; and 27.26% over August 2021, the highest in 47 years (since 1975). CPI food inflation in August 2022 increased by 29.53% over August 2021.

• In August 2022, prices increased for staple cereals including wheat (+1.4%), rice Irri-6 (+1.5%), rice Basmati (+0.9%) and decreased for wheat flour (-2.5%) compared to July 2022.

• Among non-cereal food commodities, prices increased for pulses (Moong (+13.2%), Mash (+8.9%), Masoor (+8.3%), Gram (+4.7%)), eggs (+8.0%), cooking oil (+3.7%) and ghee (+0.9%) from the previous month. On the other hand, prices decreased for live chicken (-7.1%) and sugar (-0.2%) from July 2022.

• Average Terms of Trade (ToT) for August 2022, measuring the amount of wheat flour that can be purchased with one-day of casual unskilled labour wage, improved by 5.0% from the previous month. It was recorded at 15.57 kg of wheat flour.

• The retail prices of automotive fuels in comparison to July 2022 increased during August 2022 i.e., Super Petrol (+1.6%) and High-Speed Diesel (+3.6%).