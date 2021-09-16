Pakistan Market Monitor Report - September 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

The prices of staple cereals and non-cereal food commodities in August 2021 experienced negligible to significant fluctuations when compared to the previous month’s prices.

In August 2021, the average retail prices negligibly increased for wheat (0.1%) and wheat flour (0.6%) from July 2021. Moreover, the price of rice Irri-6 negligibly decreased by 0.4% while the price of rice Basmati slightly increased by 1.3% from the previous month.

In August 2021, compared to the previous month, slight increases were noted in the retail prices of vegetable ghee, cooking oil, pulses (Masoor, Gram) and sugar along with a negligible increase for eggs. Whereas a significant decrease was observed in the price of live chicken, a slight decrease for pulse Moong and a negligible decrease for pulse Mash from the previous month.

Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in August 2021 by 0.58% over July 2021 and increased by 8.35% over August 2020.

In August 2021, the average ToT negligibly decreased by 0.6% from the previous month.