Pakistan

Pakistan Market Monitor Report - September 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

  • The prices of staple cereals and non-cereal food commodities in August 2021 experienced negligible to significant fluctuations when compared to the previous month’s prices.

  • In August 2021, the average retail prices negligibly increased for wheat (0.1%) and wheat flour (0.6%) from July 2021. Moreover, the price of rice Irri-6 negligibly decreased by 0.4% while the price of rice Basmati slightly increased by 1.3% from the previous month.

  • In August 2021, compared to the previous month, slight increases were noted in the retail prices of vegetable ghee, cooking oil, pulses (Masoor, Gram) and sugar along with a negligible increase for eggs. Whereas a significant decrease was observed in the price of live chicken, a slight decrease for pulse Moong and a negligible decrease for pulse Mash from the previous month.

  • Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in August 2021 by 0.58% over July 2021 and increased by 8.35% over August 2020.

  • In August 2021, the average ToT negligibly decreased by 0.6% from the previous month.

  • In September 2021, the total global wheat production for 2021/22 is projected at 780.28 million MT, indicating a production increase of 3.4 million MT compared to the projection in August 2021.

