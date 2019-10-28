28 Oct 2019

Pakistan Market Monitor Report - September 2019

from World Food Programme
Published on 30 Sep 2019
Highlights

• In August 2019, the average retail price of wheat negligibly decreased by 0.5% while no change in the price of wheat flour was recorded from July 2019; the prices of rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati slightly decreased by 1.1% and 4.4%, respectively, in August 2019 when compared to the previous month;

• Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in August 2019 by 1.38% over July 2019 and increased by 11.63% over August 2018;

• The prices of staple cereals experienced negligible to slight fluctuations and most of non-cereal food commodities in August 2019 also experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous month’s prices;

• In August 2019, the average ToT slightly increased by 2% from previous month;

• In September 2019, the total global wheat production for 2019/20 is projected at 765.53 million MT, indicating a decrease of 2.54 million MT compared to the projection made in August 2019.

