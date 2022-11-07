Pakistan Market Monitor Report - October 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) decreased in September 2022 by 1.15% over August 2022 and increased by 23.18% over September 2021. CPI food inflation in September 2022 increased by 31.70% over September 2021.

In September 2022, prices increased for staple cereals including wheat flour (+17.2%), wheat (+10.2%), rice Irri-6 (+7.9%), rice Basmati (+2.3%) compared to August 2022.

Among non-cereal food commodities, prices increased for pulses (Moong (+18.6%), Gram (+6.7%), Mash (+6.5%)), live chicken (+14.1%) and eggs (+13.8%) from the previous month. On the other hand, prices decreased for pulse Masoor (-4.3%), ghee (-3.6%), cooking oil (-2.5%) and sugar (-0.5%) from August 2022.

A comparison of pre-flood (June) and post-flood (September) prices of some food commodities indicated huge increase in prices; for instance, wheat flour 32%, pulse moong 57%, tomatoes 138%, potatoes 45%, and onions 44%.

Average Terms of Trade (ToT) for September 2022, measuring the amount of wheat flour that can be purchased with one-day of casual unskilled labour wage, worsened by 14.0% from the previous month. It was recorded at 13.39 kg of wheat flour compared to 15.57 kg the previous month.