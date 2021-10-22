Pakistan Market Monitor Report - October 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

Overall, the prices of staple cereals and non-cereal food commodities in September 2021 experienced negligible to significant fluctuations when compared to the previous month’s prices.

In September 2021, the average retail prices slightly increased for wheat (4%) and wheat flour (6.7%) from August 2021. Moreover, the price of rice Irri-6 slightly decreased by 3.1% while the price of rice Basmati negligibly decreased by 0.2% from the previous month.

In September 2021, compared to the previous month, significant increases were noted in the retail prices of live chicken, pulse Masoor, and eggs along with slight increases in the prices of cooking oil, vegetable ghee, sugar, and pulses (Gram, Mash). Whereas a slight decrease was noted for pulse Moong from the previous month.

Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in September 2021 by 2.12% over August 2021 and increased by 8.98% over September 2020.

In September 2021, the average ToT slightly decreased by 5.8% from the previous month.