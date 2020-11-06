Pakistan Market Monitor Report - October 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

In September 2020, the average retail prices for wheat and wheat flour increased by 3.3% and 0.3%, respectively, while the prices of rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati increased by 1.1% and 0.3%, respectively, when compared to the previous month;

Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in September 2020 by 1.54% over August 2020 and increased by 9.04% over September 2019;

The prices of staple cereals and non-cereal food commodities in September 2020 experienced negligible to slight fluctuations, except for live chicken and eggs which experienced more than slight price increases, when compared to the previous month’s prices;

In September 2020, the average ToT negligibly decreased by 0.3% from the previous month;