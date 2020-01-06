06 Jan 2020

Pakistan Market Monitor Report - October 2019

from World Food Programme
Published on 31 Oct 2019
HIGHLIGHTS

  • In September 2019, the average retail prices of wheat and wheat flour slightly increased by 1.6% and 3.3% from August 2019; the price of rice Irri-6 negligibly decreased by 0.1% while price of rice Basmati negligibly increased by 0.2% in September 2019 when compared to the previous month;

  • Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in September 2019 by 0.75% over August 2019 and increased by 12.55% over September 2018;

  • The prices of staple cereals and most of non-cereal food commodities experienced negligible to slight fluctuations in September 2019 when compared to the previous month's prices;

  • In September 2019, the average ToT slightly decreased by 2.3% from previous month;

  • In October 2019, the total global wheat production for 2019/20 is projected at 765.23 million MT, indicating a decrease of 0.3 million MT compared to the projection made in September 2019.

