Pakistan Market Monitor Report - October 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

In September 2019, the average retail prices of wheat and wheat flour slightly increased by 1.6% and 3.3% from August 2019; the price of rice Irri-6 negligibly decreased by 0.1% while price of rice Basmati negligibly increased by 0.2% in September 2019 when compared to the previous month;

Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in September 2019 by 0.75% over August 2019 and increased by 12.55% over September 2018;

The prices of staple cereals and most of non-cereal food commodities experienced negligible to slight fluctuations in September 2019 when compared to the previous month's prices;

In September 2019, the average ToT slightly decreased by 2.3% from previous month;