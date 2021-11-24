Pakistan Market Monitor Report - November 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

Overall, the prices of staple cereals and non-cereal food commodities in October 2021 experienced negligible to significant fluctuations when compared to the previous month’s prices.

In October 2021, the retail price slightly increased for wheat (7.1%) and negligibly increased for wheat flour (0.6%) from September 2021. Moreover, the price of rice Irri-6 slightly decreased by 1.6% while the price of rice Basmati negligibly increased by 0.1% from the previous month.

In October 2021, compared to the previous month, a significant increase was noted in the retail price of live chicken (20.3%) along with slight increases for cooking oil (2.6%) and vegetable ghee (2.4%) and a negligible increase for pulse Masoor (0.2%). Whereas slight decreases were noted for sugar (3.5%), pulse Moong (3.5%), and pulse Gram (1.4%) along with negligible decreases for pulse Mash (0.2%) and eggs (0.3%) from the previous month.

Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in October 2021 by 1.90% over September 2021 and increased by 9.19% over October 2020.

In October 2021, the average ToT slightly increased by 2.3% from the previous month.