Pakistan Market Monitor Report - November 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• In October 2020, the average retail prices for wheat and wheat flour increased by 5.4% and 3.8%, respectively, while the prices of rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati increased by 0.4% and 0.1%, respectively, when compared to the previous month;

• Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in October 2020 by 1.70% over September 2020 and increased by 8.91% over October 2019;

• The prices of staple cereals and non-cereal food commodities in October 2020 experienced negligible to slight fluctuations, except for live chicken and eggs which experienced significant price increases, when compared to the previous month’s prices;

• In October 2020, the average ToT slightly decreased by 3.6% from the previous month;

• In November 2020, the total global wheat production for 2020/21 is projected at 772.38 million MT, indicating a decrease of 0.7 million MT compared to the projection made in October 2020.