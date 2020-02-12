Pakistan Market Monitor Report - November 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

In October 2019, the average retail price of wheat slightly increased by 2.4% while price of wheat flour negligibly increased by 0.5% from September 2019; the price of rice Irri-6 negligibly decreased by 0.4% while price of rice Basmati negligibly increased by 0.1% in October 2019 when compared to the previous month;

Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in October 2019 by 1.82% over September 2019 and increased by 11.04% over October 2018;

The prices of staple cereals experienced negligible to slight fluctuations and most of non-cereal food commodities in October 2019 also experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous month’s prices;

In October 2019, the average ToT negligibly decreased by 0.5% from previous month;