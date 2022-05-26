Pakistan Market Monitor Report - May 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in April 2022 by 1.61% over March 2022 and increased by 13.37% over April 2021. CPI food inflation in April 2022 increased by 17.04% over April 2021.

In April 2022, among staple cereals, prices increased for rice Irri-6 (+1.4%) and wheat (+0.3%) while prices decreased for wheat flour (-4.7%) and rice Basmati (-1.3%) from March 2022.

In April 2022, among non-cereal food commodities, prices increased for cooking oil (+9.1%) vegetable ghee (+4.7%) and pulses Masoor (+3.3%), Moong (+2.8%), Mash (+1.3%), and Gram (+1.2%). On the other hand, prices decreased for live chicken (-5.0%), eggs (-0.7%) and sugar (-0.6%) from March 2022.

In April 2022, the average ToT slightly increased by 6.4% from the previous month. It was recorded at 17.59 kg of wheat flour.