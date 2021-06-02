Pakistan Market Monitor Report - May 2021

Highlights of the Report

The prices of staple cereals and non-cereal food commodities in April 2021 experienced negligible to slight fluctuations when compared to the previous month’s prices.

In April 2021, the average retail price of wheat slightly decreased by 6.9% while the price of wheat flour slightly increased by 3.9% from March 2021. Moreover, the price of rice Irri-6 slightly decreased by 1% while the price of rice Basmati negligibly decreased by 0.4% from the previous month.

In April, compared to the previous month, slight increases were noted in the retail prices of cooking oil, live chicken, and vegetable ghee. Whereas, slight decreases were noted for pulses (Moong, Masoor, Gram), eggs, and Sugar along with a negligible decrease for pulse Mash compared to the previous month.

Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in April 2021 by 1.03% over March 2021 and increased by 11.10% over April 2020.

In April 2021, the average ToT slightly decreased by 1.8% from the previous month. In May 2021, the total global wheat production for 2021/22 is projected at 788.98 million MT, indicating a projected production increase of 12.5 million MT compared to the projection made in April 2021.