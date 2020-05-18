Pakistan Market Monitor Report - May 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

• In April 2020, the average retail prices of wheat and wheat flour decreased by 3.8% and 0.04%, respectively, from March 2020; the price of rice Irri-6 slightly increased by 3.9% while rice Basmati negligibly increased by 0.1% in April 2020 when compared to the previous month;

• Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) decreased in April 2020 by 0.84% over March 2020 and increased by 8.53% over April 2019;

• The prices of staple cereals and non-cereal food commodities in April 2020 experienced negligible to slight fluctuations, except for pulses (Masoor, Moong, and Mash) which experienced significant price increases, when compared to the previous month’s prices;

• In April 2020, the average ToT negligibly increased by 0.04% from the previous month;

• In May 2020, the total global wheat production for 2020/21 is projected at 768.49 million MT, indicating an increase of 4.03 million MT compared to the projection made in April 2020.