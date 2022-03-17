Pakistan Market Monitor Report - March 2022

In February 2022, the retail prices negligibly decreased for wheat (0.8%) and wheat flour (0.4%) from January 2022. Whereas there was a negligible increase in the price of rice Irri-6 (0.2%) and a slight increase in the price of rice Basmati (2.6%) from the previous month.

In February 2022, compared to the prices from the previous month, a significant increase was noted in the average retail price of live chicken (17.0%) and slight increases for pulse Gram (2.7%), vegetable ghee (2.3%) and cooking oil (2.2%). On the other hand, a significant decrease was noted in the price of eggs (11.1%) along with slight decreases for sugar (3.4%), pulse *Moong *(2.4%), and pulse Mash (1.2%) when compared to their prices from the previous month.