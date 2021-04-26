Pakistan Market Monitor Report - March 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• In February 2021, the average retail prices for wheat and wheat flour increased negligibly by 0.3% and 0.6%, respectively, while the prices of rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati increased slightly by 2% and 2.4%, respectively, when compared to the previous month’s prices.

• Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in February 2021 by 1.80% over January 2021 and increased by 8.70% over February 2020.

• The prices of staple cereals and non-cereal food commodities in February 2021 experienced negligible to slight fluctuations, except for live chicken which experienced a significant price increase and eggs which experienced a significant price decrease together with a more than slight increase for cooking oil, when compared to the previous month’s prices.

• In February 2021, the average ToT negligibly decreased by 0.5% from the previous month.

• In March 2021, the total global wheat production for 2020/21 is projected at 776.78 million MT, indicating an increase of 3.3 million MT compared to the projection made in February 2021.