Pakistan Market Monitor Report - March 2020

HIGHLIGHTS

· In February 2020, the average retail price of wheat negligibly decreased by 0.9% and the price of wheat flour decreased slightly by 6.1% from January 2020; the price of rice Irri-6 increased by 0.6% while rice Basmati increased by 0.8% in February 2020 when compared to the previous month;

· Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) decreased in February 2020 by 1.04% over January 2020 while increased by 12.40% over February 2019;

· The prices of staple cereals and most of non-cereal food commodities in February 2020 experienced negligible to slight fluctuations, with few exceptions when compared to the previous month’s prices;

· In February 2020, the average ToT more than slightly increased by 8.1% from previous month;

· In March 2020, the total global wheat production for 2019/20 is projected at 764.49 million MT, indicating an increase of 0.54 million MT compared to the projection made in February 2020.