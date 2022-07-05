Pakistan Market Monitor Report - June 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

• Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in May 2022 by 0.44% over April 2022 and increased by 13.76% over May 2021. CPI food inflation in May 2022 increased by 17.25% over May 2021.

• In May 2022, among staple cereals, prices increased for all monitored cereals including wheat flour (+13.0%), wheat (+4.5%), rice Irri-6 (+5.2%) and rice Basmati (+4.3%) from April 2022.

• In May 2022, among non-cereal food commodities, prices increased for live chicken (+14.7%), eggs (+12.9%), pulse Masoor (+8.4%), pulse Gram (+3.4%), and pulse Mash (+2.7%) from previous month 2022. On the other hand, price decreased for sugar (-1.5%) from April 2022.

• In May 2022, the average ToT significantly decreased by 10.6% from the previous month. It was recorded at 15.73 kg of wheat flour.

• In May 2022, the retail prices significantly increased for Super Petrol (+20.0%) and High-Speed Diesel (+20.8%) from April 2022.