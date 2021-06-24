Pakistan Market Monitor Report - June 2021

HIGHLIGHTS

• The prices of staple cereals and non-cereal food commodities in May 2021 experienced negligible, slight, and significant fluctuations when compared to the previous month’s prices.

• In May 2021, the average retail price of wheat flour significantly increased by 11% while the price of wheat negligibly decreased by 0.8% from April 2021. Moreover, the price of rice Irri-6 negligibly decreased by 0.9% while the price of rice Basmati slightly increased by 1.6% from the previous month.

• In May, compared to the previous month, a significant increase was noted in the retail price of live chicken along with negligible increases for cooking oil and vegetable ghee. Moreover, a more than slight decrease was noted for eggs and slight decreases for pulses (Moong, Masoor, Gram) along with negligible decreases for pulse Mash and Sugar compared to the previous month.

• Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in May 2021 by 0.1% over April 2021 and increased by 10.87% over May 2020.

• In May 2021, the average ToT more than slightly decreased by 9.7% from the previous month.

• In June 2021, the total global wheat production for 2021/22 is projected at 794.44 million MT, indicating a production increase of 5.5 million MT compared to the projection made in May 2021.