Pakistan Market Monitor Report - June 2019

HIGHLIGHTS

• In May 2019, the average retail prices of wheat and wheat flour increased by 0.8% and 1.2%, respectively; the prices of rice Irri-6 and rice Basmati increased by 0.9% and 1.2%, respectively, in May 2019 when compared to the previous month;

• Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in May 2019 by 0.78% over April 2019 and increased by 9.11% over May 2018;

• The prices of staple cereals and most of non-cereal food commodities in May 2019 experienced slight fluctuations when compared to the previous month’s prices;

• In May 2019, the average ToT slightly decreased by 0.1% from previous month;

• In June 2019, the total global wheat production for 2019/20 is projected at 780.83 million MT, indicating an increase of 3.3 million MT compared to the projection made in May 2019.