Pakistan Market Monitor Report - July 2022

HIGHLIGHTS

• Headline inflation based on the Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased in June 2022 by 6.34% over May 2022 and increased by 21.32% over June 2021. It was the highest inflation rate since December 2008. CPI food inflation in June 2022 increased by 25.92% over June 2021.

• In June 2022, prices increased for all monitored staple cereals including rice Basmati (+10.1%), wheat (+9.8%), rice Irri-6 (+7.0%), and wheat flour (+4.4%) from May 2022.

• Among non-cereal food commodities, prices increased for eggs (+20.9%), pulse Gram (+16.5%), pulse Masoor (+15.9%), pulse Mash (+11.1%), vegetable ghee (+6.2%), cooking oil (+5.9%), pulse Moong (+2.8%) and sugar (+2.8%) from the previous month. On the other hand, the price for live chicken decreased (-8.2%) from May 2022.

• Average Terms of Trade (ToT) for June 2022, measuring the amount of wheat flour a daily wage labourer can purchase in a month, decreased by 3.7% from the previous month. It was recorded at 15.15 kg of wheat flour.

• The retail prices of petroleum products in comparison to May 2022 significantly increased during June 2022 i.e., Super Petrol (+30.0%) and High-Speed Diesel (+51.2%).